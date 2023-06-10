HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A first-of-its kind trial in Montana will decide if the constitutional right to a healthy, livable climate is protected by state law. Experts say a ruling against the state could set an important legal precedent but is unlikely to change policies in fossil fuel-friendly Montana. Two weeks of testimony starting Monday will include 16 young plaintiffs hoping to call out state officials for promoting policies encouraging oil, gas and coal development while failing to curb planet-warming emissions. Experts for the state are expected to downplay climate change impacts and Montana’s contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

