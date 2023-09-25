IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Youth pheasant hunting season kicks off Saturday, Oct. 7-13. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older cannot hunt during the youth hunt.

For full rules on the hunt, see page 11 of the 2022-23 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.

Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting at those locations. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.

Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the hunt through Idaho’s Hunting Passport Program.

For a full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked and number of birds to be stocked, go to the Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location.

There are 24 locations where pheasants are stocked, with 3-5 locations in each region. Most locations will be stocked for the youth hunt. Fish and Game plans to release nearly 30,000 pheasants for hunters in 2023. Pheasant hunting at these locations starts at 10 a.m. daily, except in the Clearwater Region.

Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 14 or Oct. 21, depending on which part of the state you plan to hunt. As a reminder, there is a five-day delay for nonresident participation in general pheasant seasons; however, this does not apply to the youth season.

There’s a map of pheasant zones on page 11 of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer seasons and rules booklet.