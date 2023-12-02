TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)At approximately 9:17 a.m. today Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Rd near the Dan Creek Rd. east of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide.

Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries.

Near the area where Best was located Deputies located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies also located a child, Zeke Best, deceased at the scene.

At this time Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene.

After a medical clearance, Mr. Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant. Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case. Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing.