LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest has barred President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from addressing the final of the pan-continental music competition. He had been expected to use a video address on Saturday to urge the world continue its support for Ukraine’s fight to repel Russian invasion. The European Broadcasting Union said that letting Zelenskyy participate would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.” Overtly political lyrics, signs and symbols are banned at Eurovision, but politics can’t be shut out entirely. Russia was banned from the contest after it invaded Ukraine last year. Last year’s contest was won by Ukraine, and the U.K. has stepped in to host on its behalf.

