TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to speak before the Canadian Parliament on Friday as part of his campaign to shore up support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy flew into Canada’s capital late Thursday after meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington where he faced questions about the flow of American dollars has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted Zelenskyy at Ottawa’s airport and will also speak to Parliament on Friday. It is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

