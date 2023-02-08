LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the U.K. since the war began nearly a year ago.

The British government says Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament.

The U.K. is one of the biggest military backers of Ukraine and has sent the country more than 2 billion pounds ($2,5 billion) in weapons and equipment.

The visit comes as Sunak announced Britain will train Ukrainian pilots on “NATO-standard fighter jets.” Ukraine has urged its allies to send jets, though the U.K. says it’s not practical to give U.K. planes.

It will be Zelenskyy’s second known trip visit abroad since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. He visited the U.S. in December.

