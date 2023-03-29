POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho will be delaying its opening day due to the weekend weather forecast.

The zoo typically opens the first weekend in April, but with the wintry weather, it has scheduled to open Saturday, April 8 with weather permitting.

“We are so excited about this year’s Zoo Idaho season. We look forward to opening day each year and seeing all the smiling faces after a long winter,” Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett said. “However, the inclement weather this weekend won’t make for a pleasant experience, so we made the decision to postpone our opening.”

From April 8 through April 30, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From May 1 through September 4, Zoo Idaho will open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from September 9 through October 29, Zoo Idaho will return to being open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click the following link to find hours and ticket prices HERE.