POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting April 8, Zoo Idaho will open its gates Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, beginning May 1, the zoo will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are multiple events scheduled this season.

Schools and classrooms can sign up for school field trips to visit the zoo. Sign up anytime for April and May, by following the link zooidaho.org/edzoocation/school-field-trips/.

Two events are back for the 2023 Zoo Idaho season. Endangered Species Day will be May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Ice Cream Zoofari is also back this year August 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Mark your calendars for the zoo gala Wildlife Waltz June 10. To see a full list of Zoo Idaho events, click HERE.

Zoo Idaho hours of operation are as follows:

April 8 through April 30, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 1 through September 4, Zoo Idaho will open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 9 through October 29, Zoo Idaho will return to being open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find hours and ticket prices HERE.