IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – ZZ Top has added Idaho Falls to its upcoming nationwide tour.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career.

They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms for their unique look and being rock icons.

Their Raw Whisky Tour rolls into to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls May 2.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online or in person at the box office during bisiness hours.