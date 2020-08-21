(Boise) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Lewiston man Thursday, August 20, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. The arrest follows that of another Lewiston man on Wednesday.

43-year-old Michael C. Stewart was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail following his arrest.

The Lewiston Police Department, Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.