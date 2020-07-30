WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a victory for Governor Brad Little, Reclaim Idaho will no longer be able to collect electronic signatures online for their ballot initiative to hike corporate taxes and individual tax rates in Idaho, a huge blow to getting their initiative on the ballot in November.

The Court’s opinion, written by Chief Justice Roberts, called the previous decision by the Ninth Circuit Court to allow for electronic signatures, “intrusive,” further stating “Nothing in the U.S. Constitution requires Idaho or any other state to provide for ballot initiatives…and the state will likely suffer irreparable harm in absence of a stay.”

The Court’s opinion can be found here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/slipopinion/19

Governor Little’s office and Reclaim Idaho have yet to comment on this developing story.