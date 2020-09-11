BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Candace Owens will be the special guest speaker at the Bonneville County Republican Central Committe’s Lincoln Day Freedom Gala on September 19.

Owens, a Conservative political commentator and author that started the “Blexit,” or Blacks Exiting the Democrat Party movement, has over 2.6 million followers on Twitter. Her book, “Blackout,” will be released on September 15.

Bonneville County Republican Central Committee fourth vice chairman, Bryan Smith, gave some background on Candace Owens to KID:

Many people know who Candace Owens is, some people do not; for those who don’t, she is a young black woman who is a converted Republican from being a staunch Democrat. She used to be an outspoken critic of President Trump, but she has now seen that the Democratic policies are not only failing Americans, but in particular, Black Americans, and she goes around the country speaking on this topic. She’s recently written a boook about this, and we’re very pleased to have her come to Idaho Falls to speak to our group.

The Lincoln Day Freedom Gala will be held at Melealuca Field on Spetember 19.