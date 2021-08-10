Steph Lucas is joined by Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin to talk about Idaho politics, the CDC eviction moratorium, and the Bipartisan infrastructure bill voted on Congress.

Bio:

Janice McGeachin is the first female Lt. Governor to serve the state of Idaho and a candidate for Idaho Governor in the Republican primary.

Janice was born in Las Cruces New Mexico. Janice has lived in Idaho Falls for over 40 years. Janice graduated from Skyline High School in 1981 and received her BSBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Arizona in 1985.

Janice is a former State Representative and a successful business owner from Idaho Falls who, along with her husband Jim McGeachin, own and operate multiple businesses in the automotive industry, with stores in Idaho Falls and Boise. In 2012, she and her family renovated a historic building in downtown Idaho Falls and established the area’s only Irish restaurant. Janice and Jim have two children, Liza and James, who help manage their family businesses.

Janice was an elected State Representative from 2002-2012 and served on numerous committees including State Affairs, Revenue & Taxation, Judicial, Joint Finance and Appropriations (JFAC), and Health & Welfare where she served as the Chair.

As Chair, she collaborated with House and Senate Leadership, the medical community, recipients, departments, agencies, and the Governor’s Office to reduce Medicaid costs across the board, avoiding deep cuts to particular programs when tax revenues came up short in 2011.

Janice served on the Joint Millennium Fund Committee, state employee Change in Employee Compensation Committee, Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee, and the Health Care Task Force.

Janice’s community service includes having served as the Chairman of the Board for the Idaho Innovation Center and as a Board Member for the Development Workshop and the Mountain River Valley American Red Cross. She is a member of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and was an active member of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way Disbursement Committee.