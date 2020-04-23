Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a Thursday press conference that a four-step staged reopening of Idaho’s economy is underway.
“We know we cannot reopen everything at once,” he said, adding that it could create a second wave of coronavirus cases.
The state launched a new site, rebound.idaho.gov, where Idahoans can track the progress of Idaho’s rebound and see details of each of the four stages of reopening. Each stage will begin only if certain criteria are met.
In stage one, which will begin May 1 if certain criteria are met, gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided and employers should continue to encourage telework.
- The following will remain closed in stage one: Bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, hair salons, large venues and restaurant dining rooms.
- Daycares, organized youth activities and camps can reopen.
- Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict social distancing.
In the second stage of the plan, currently outlined to begin May 16, restaurant dining rooms would be allowed to reopen after plans submitted to local public health districts are approved.
With the current plan, most of the state will be reopen by the end of June, Little said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.