Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a Thursday press conference that a four-step staged reopening of Idaho’s economy is underway.

“We know we cannot reopen everything at once,” he said, adding that it could create a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The state launched a new site, rebound.idaho.gov, where Idahoans can track the progress of Idaho’s rebound and see details of each of the four stages of reopening. Each stage will begin only if certain criteria are met.

In stage one, which will begin May 1 if certain criteria are met, gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided and employers should continue to encourage telework.