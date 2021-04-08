Idaho Falls, Idaho – (KID) The Idaho Falls Zoo is mourning the loss of their female Amur tiger, Basha, who passed way on April 6.

Basha, who was 18, died of complications due to old age. She was one of the oldest living tigers at any Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo. The average lifespan for female Amur tigers is 14.3 years.

In a press release, the Idaho Falls Zoo said veterinary and animal care staff had been closely monitoring Basha’s health over the last several years. When her condition advanced to the point that medical treatment could no longer keep her comfortable and pain free, animal care and veterinary teams decided euthanasia was the most humane option.

The Idaho Falls Zoo noted that Basha was a favorite of zoo guests. She liked pushing her ball around and chasing it down the hill of her exhibit. Chasing wild ducks that dared come into her yard, laying under her favorite lilac bush, and watching everybody from atop her hill were also favorite pastimes.

Katie Barry, carnivore keeper and Basha’s lead caregiver, commented:

I will miss Basha’s unique charm and independent personality. After years of caring for a magnificent animal like Basha, you form a special bond. In the afternoons, I would take some time and visit Basha, who would come to the side of her enclosure to spend time with me. When I would need to leave, she would show her disapproval in ending our time with a rather loud growl.

Basha, born on February 16, 2003, at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, came to Idaho Falls on May 15, 2012, as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Survival Species Plan.

The Idaho Falls Zoo says Basha was a treasured member of the IF Zoo family and will be sorely missed.