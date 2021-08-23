The Idaho Supreme Court overturned a new ballot initiative law Monday morning. The new ballot initiative law was passed by the Idaho Legislature during the 2021 Legilsautve session. Senate Bill 1110 would require that to get an initiative on a ballot, signatures would need to be gathered from all 35 Legislative Districts instead of just a few. The court ruled that lawmakers had no compelling interest to add significant restrictions to Idaho’s ballot initiative process. The attorney fees and costs were awarded by the Justices to Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution.

There was a lot of controversy against Senate Bil 1110. Many groups and individuals felt that it would make it harder to get initiatives on the ballot and take away the voice of the people. Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, sued the state earlier this year to strike down the law and all requirements that campaigns would need to get signatures from different legislative districts.

Following the court ruling, this morning Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho told the Idaho Press “Thousands of Idahoans will be breathing a sigh of relief…Those of us directly involved in the case are ecstatic. It’s an historic day. A fundamental right of the people of Idaho has been restored.”

Supporters of the bill felt that the new ballot initiative law would provide a wider range of individuals a chance to have a say on what is on the ballot instead of a small condensed area. Before this law was in effect, individuals could collect signatures in only 4 counties (a total of 18 districts) and have an initiative on the ballot. Senate Bill 1110 sponsor, Sen. Steve Vick, R- Dalton Gardens stated that he intended the bill to provide equity to all legislative districts. The legislation contained no language that increased the number of signatures required and didn’t require signatures to be gathered from every county. Simply from every district.

“Members of the Idaho House Republican Caucus are disappointed at the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision limiting the voice of rural voters,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.. in a statement released from the Idaho House Republican Caucus “These changes to the voter referendum/initiative process would’ve served to increase voter involvement and inclusivity, especially in the corners of the state too often forgotten by some. We believe that all the 35 legislative districts, every part of Idaho, should be included in this important process, unfortunately, the Supreme Court apparently disagrees.”

Because the Court ruled against Senate Bill 1110, the old provisions are restored to the previous signature-gathering requirements of 6% of voters in 18 legislative districts.