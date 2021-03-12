Idaho House of Representatives

Rep. Gayanne DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, Today in House State Affairs, House Joint Resolution 4 , which is sponsored by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa Senator Scott Grow, R-Eagle , had a full hearing. This resolution would propose an amendment to the Idaho Constitution that allows a schedule 1 or schedule 2 drug to be made legal only if it is approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate. According to Senator Grow, House Joint Resolution 4 is meant to replace Senate Joint Resolution 101. Senate Joint Resolution 101. SJR101 also aimed to amend the Idaho Constitution to prohibit the production, manufacture, transportation, sale, delivery, dispensing, distribution, possession, or use of psychoactive drugs with exceptions for drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and drugs used in clinical trials. The bill did receive a two-thirds vote in the Senate, but last week during the print hearing, Senator Grow said he decided to introduce a new version of his bill because it was “a bridge too far” for the House.

There were testimonies both for and against this bill this morning. Many were concerned that if this resolution passed Idaho would not be able to the legalization of marijuana in the State of Idaho while others felt that this needed to be in the Constitution because our neighboring states have legalized the drug. HJR4 did clear its full hearing in State Affairs–10-4 and is heading to the House Floor for a second reading before it will be voted on. Note that for this resolution to be on the ballot for voters, this resolution would need to have a two-thirds majority vote in both House and Senate chambers.

Today in House Health and Welfare the committee vote on House Concurrent Resolution 14 sponsored by Rep.Tammy Nicols, R-Middleton . This resolution declares that the Legislature will oppose efforts to require, mandate, or force any person to receive an immunization, vaccination, inoculation, medical procedure, or genetic modulation. Passed unanimously.

Also in the House Health and Welfare Committee, House Bill 316 had a full hearing. This bill is sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa , and addresses County Public Health Districts. This legislation would limit who can be eligible for the county medically indigent program and state Catastrophic Health Care fund by preventing anyone who qualifies for Medicaid or insurance from receiving assistance through the programs.

The bill could save $12 million a year and they would take over funding of public health districts. Under this legislation, Public Health Districts would no longer receive their annual appropriation of state general funds, which is currently $9.8 million.

Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise , moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order because she would like to see some changes to this bill. The effective date for the bill is July 1, but insurance open enrollment on the state’s health insurance exchange and the next opportunity for open enrollment would be Jan. 1. However, Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa made a substitute motion to send the full House without amendment with a “do pass.” recommendation. His substitute motion passed on a voice vote.

On the House Floor…

Appropriations:

House Bill 312 appropriates $21,580,500 for the Industrial Commission 2022 budget. Passed 52 to 18. House Bill 313 appropriates $128,178,600 for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for their 2022 budget. Passed 54 to 16.

This piece of legislation is sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee , and would c larify that the materials lien process to include certain documentation and notification. It also states that the prevailing party will be entitled to recover attorney fees. This bill passed unanimously and will go to the Senate to determine if they will hear the bill in committee.

Note: bills are read 3 times for transparency reasons. Bills are voted on once they’ve reached the third reading calendar.) This piece of legislation allows school district employees, with an enhanced concealed weapons license, to carry a concealed weapon on school property. An Idaho enhanced permit is a whole separate permit from a standard Idaho concealed carry permit. To receive an enhanced carry permitted, individuals require additional training. This bill is now on its way to the Senate to be heard in committee. House Bill 122 sponsored by Representative Chad Christensen R-Ammon passed the House today 52-18. To vote on this bill, Majority Leader, Rep. Mike Moyle, R- suspended the rules, therefore, allowing them to pull bills from the second reading calendar. (This piece of legislation allows school district employees, with an enhanced concealed weapons license, to carry a concealed weapon on school property. An Idaho enhanced permit is a whole separate permit from a standard Idaho concealed carry permit. To receive an enhanced carry permitted, individuals require additional training. This bill is now on its way to the Senate to be heard in committee.

Idaho Senate

The Idaho Senate unanimously voted to approve House Bill 126, sponsored by Senator Jim Guthrie, R–McCammon . The legislation would legalize the production, processing, research, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state. The bill passed the floor 44-26 and should head to the senate now for them to decide if they will hear the bill in committee. Since this bill has already cleared the House and floor, it now just needs a vote by the Senate body and the Governor’s signature before it becomes law.

On the Senate Floor…

Appropriations:

House Bill 228 appropriates $53,708,800 to the Department of Juvenile Corrections for their 2022 budget. Passed unanimously and will now head to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

House Bill 230 appropriates $3,171,600 to the State Appellate Public Defender their 2022 budget. Passed unanimously and now will go to the Governor for his signature.

House Bill 261 appropriates $3,668,400 to the Commission of Pardons and Parole for their 2022 budget. Passed unanimously.

House Bill 262 appropriates $309,643,400 to the Department of Correction for their 2022 budget. Passed 33-2 and will now be transmitted to the Governor for his signature.

House Bill 263 appropriates $9,337,800 to the Workforce Development Council for their 2022 budget. Passed unanimously.

House Bill 269 appropriates $11,290,800 to the Public Defense Commission for their 2022 budget. Passed unanimously.

House Bill 270 appropriates $2,088,600 to the Commission on the Arts. This bill barely slid through the House 37-32. In the Senate, there was some opposition. The bill passed 28-7.

House Bill 272 appropriates $75,240,800 to the Supreme Court for their 2022 budget. The bill passed unanimously.

According to the Statement of purpose this bill “Establishes that any contracts between any Idaho agencies and all Idaho public institutions of higher education must be awarded on a competitive basis.” This bill passed unanimously.

This piece of legislation changes the Idaho code regarding the process for a duplicate title and transfer to be consistent with federal odometer law. This bill passed uanimously and will only need a signature from the Governor to become law.