REXBURG — A controversial decision by BYU-Idaho administrators to not accept Medicaid as an acceptable alternative to the university’s student health insurance has sparked a backlash from ¬† students who are — or expect to be — impacted by the decision. KID NewsRadio’s Neal Larson and Julie Mason spoke with David Parker of Rexburg-based Parker Insurance to offer his perspective on the decision as well as the university’s limited response explaining their decision.

Hear the full interview below: