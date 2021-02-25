SHOSHONE–Drivers traveling through the Interstate 84/86 interchange next week should plan extra time for several different detours. Detours will be in place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. and will vary depending on what work is being done.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected, with all of these detours routing motorists off the interstate.

“It’s necessary for us to detour traffic in order to complete installation of overhead signs at the newly constructed interchange,” ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said. “The direction motorists are traveling through the interchange will determine which detour they will be directed to take.”

Motorists traveling east on Interstate 84/86 from Burley will be routed to Idaho Highway 77 and Idaho Highway 81. Motorists traveling west from Pocatello will take Exit 15 for Raft River and travel on North Yale Road until they reach the I-84/Yale Road Interchange. Motorists traveling north from Utah will be directed to exit at the I-84/Yale Road Interchange and then travel either east toward Pocatello or west toward Burley.

“These detours will not all be in place at the same time,” Hitchcock said. “We will only be detouring traffic that would otherwise be passing underneath the area where the signs are being installed at the time. This will help ensure the safety of both site workers and the traveling public while work is underway.”

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and message boards that will be in place to direct them through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project.