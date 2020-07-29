BONNEVILLE COUNTY – A shortage of poll workers could be a concern for November elections in Idaho. While absentee ballots are available for November, the Secretary of State’s Office confirms it is planning on the traditional in-person voting option; however, a report by publicenewsservice.org says that could be complicated by a shortage of poll workers.

Bonneville County Elections Supervisor Brenda Prudent says having enough poll workers to allow for traditional voting “may be an issue,” as many of their regular poll workers are “having some reservations” about health and safety issues in the face of COVID-19. She assures potential poll workers safety precautions are being taken for November elections.

If you would like to volunteer as a poll worker for Bonneville County, call the Bonneville County Elections Office at (208) 529-1350.