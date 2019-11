Representative Rod Furniss addressed concerns raised by local media outlets of House Bill 540 that was passed in the 2019 Idaho legislative session and takes effect on January 1, 2020. The bill allows the Department of Motor Vehicles to check insurance data bases to verify paid insurance on licensed vehicles. Those not in compliance will be given a warning and then if compliance is not met they will be fined $75.

