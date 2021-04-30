IDAHO FALLS – (KID) District 91 is organizing summer learning camps to help elementary students catch up on learning they may have missed out on due to the pandemic.

“The focus of the camps will be on helping students gain critical reading and math skills,” D91 said in a press release, “Students who are far below the grade-level benchmarks will be invited to participate in this program.”

The summer camps will take place in June. Sessions will be held at Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, and A,.H, Bush elementary schools, and at Eagle Rock Jr.High.