Pocatello – (KID) A pair of proclamations from Mayor Brian Blad are on the agenda for Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting.

The first will proclaim April 10 through April 16 as the “Week of the Young Child.” The proclamation encourages “all citizens to work to support and invest in early childhood in Pocatello.” The edict will be read by Councilmember Chris Stevens. It was requested by the City of Pocatello Child Care Advisory Committee and will be accepted by Tori Eldridge.

The second will set April 5 through April 9 as National Community Development Week and urges “all citizens to support community development throughout the year.” The proclamation will be read by Councilmember Claudia Ortega. It was requested by the City of Pocatello Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee and accepted by Stephanie Heaton.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Citizens can watch a stream of the proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.