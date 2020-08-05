YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Yellowstone’s wildfire season is underway with two lightning-ignited wildfires.

The Sour Fire, located near the Mirror Plateau, was spotted on the afternoon of August 1; however, some precipitation extinguished it shortly after it started. The Soda Fire, located in Lamar Valley, was spotted on the evening of August 3 and put out by fire staff.

While there are not current fire restrictions at Yellowstone, fire danger at the park is high. To prevent fires, visitors are being asked to recreate responsibly, and remember that campfires are only permitted in fire rings at campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Yellowstone also asks that all campfires be cold to the touch before abandoning them.

More information on current Yellowstone fire activity can be found here.