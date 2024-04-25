By Kara Scannell, CNN
(CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday upheld the verdict and award in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against former President Donald Trump and denied Trump’s motion for a new trial.
Judge Lewis Kaplan, in a written opinion, said Trump’s legal arguments are without merit. The judge also found that the punitive damages the jury awarded to Carroll “passes constitutional muster.”
Trump is also separately appealing the verdict.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
