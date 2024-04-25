POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Caldwell Park in Pocatello near South 8th Avenue.
45-year old Vidal Goins was arrested Wednesday on aggravated battery charges.
One person was injured. Authorities said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Goins was arrested about five blocks away from the park.
